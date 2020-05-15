Nissan Kicks e-Power unveiled, priced from INR 21 lakh in Thailand - IAB Report

The Nissan Kicks e-Power has been launched in Thailand, with (introductory) prices starting at INR 21 lakh. This marks the debut of the Nissan Kicks facelift for global markets.

The new Nissan Kicks facelift for global markets features a refreshed design, with most of the visual changes concentrated at the front. It has a much bigger radiator grille, sleeker, more sophisticated-looking LED headlamps, new front bumper, smaller fog lamps and new lower air intake.

On the sides, there are new 17-inch alloy wheels, while at the rear, tweaked tail lamps with LED light guide, new bumper and more body-coloured body panels spruce up the styling of the global Nissan Kicks. The interior, save for the switch to an electric parking brake, has remained unchanged.

The new global Nissan Kicks' biggest talking point is its e-Power powertrain that makes it a series-hybrid electric vehicle. Its wheels are spun by the EM57 electric motor, which sources electricity from a 1.57 kWh Lithium-ion battery that is constantly charged by energy generated by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The engine of the e-Power system employed in the 2020 Nissan Kicks is presumably the HR12DE unit. The e-Power system provides the SUV a maximum power of 129 PS and a maximum torque of 260 Nm. The driver can choose from four driving modes: Normal, S, Eco and EV.

Unlike the old Nissan Kicks, the new Nissan Kicks, exclusively in the e-Power variant, features e-Pedal. The driver can launch, accelerate, decelerate and stop the SUV by using only the accelerator pedal. This is especially useful in heavy traffic and when going uphill or downhill.

Nissan has equipped the new global Kicks with a host of advanced safety technologies, including Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 360-degree camera with Moving Object Detection and IRVM with a built-in LCD monitor to display the rearview camera feed.

Nissan Kicks e-Power - Prices (Introductory)

S - 8,89,000 Baht (INR 21,03,149.97)

E - 9,49,000 Baht (INR 22,45,094.85)

V - 9,99,000 Baht (INR 23,63,382.25)

VL - 10,49,000 Baht (INR 24,81,669.65)

In India, Nissan will soon launch the BS6 Kicks with a new turbocharged petrol engine and an upgraded naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.