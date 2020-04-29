The BS6 Nissan Kicks launch has just been announced, with the most powerful and torquiest engine in its segment as well as an automatic transmission. The wait for the Nissan Kicks automatic is about to be over soon.

The Nissan Kicks will receive the all-new HR13 DDT 1.3-litre petrol engine in India. This is a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that has been co-developed by Daimler and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In Europe, it is manufactured at the Alliance’s plants in Valladolid in Spain and Sunderland in the UK and at Daimler’s Kolleda plant in Germany.

The Nissan Kicks’ HR13 DDT 1.3-litre petrol engine is BS6 compliant. It produces a maximum power of 156 PS and a maximum torque of 254 Nm. These are the highest maximum power and maximum torque for any premium sub-compact SUV’s engine in India. The Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta have a really capable rival now, at least in the performance aspect.

In addition to the segment’s most powerful engine, the Nissan Kicks has received the XTronic CVT with the BS6 upgrade. A lot of customers, especially in metro cities, must’ve been avoiding the Nissan Kicks because of the lack of an automatic transmission option until now, but no more. Both these changes should significantly boost the demand of the India-specific SUV. About the XTronic CVT, Nissan says that it offers an eight-step M mode for a manual transmission-like driving experience.

The old petrol engine is likely to be upgraded to BS6, but the diesel engine is not. Check out their specifications below:

Aspect Engine Name H4K K9K Displacement 1,498 cc 1,461 cc Type In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder Fuel Injection System MPI CRDI Fuel Petrol Diesel Maximum Power 106 PS at 5,600 rpm 110 PS at 3,850 rpm Maximum Torque 142 Nm at 4,000 rpm 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual Fuel Economy Rating 14.23 km/l 20.45 km/l (XL)/19.39 km/l (XV, XV Pre, XV Pre-option) Emission Standard BS-IV BS-IV

Also Read: Nissan Magnite prices in India likely to start at around INR 5.25 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.