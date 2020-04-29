Nissan Kicks to get segment’s most powerful and torquiest engine and CVT - IAB Report

The BS6 Nissan Kicks launch has just been announced, with the most powerful and torquiest engine in its segment as well as an automatic transmission. The wait for the Nissan Kicks automatic is about to be over soon.

Nissan Kicks Review Images Nissan Kicks Review Ima
The Nissan Kicks will boast the segment's most powerful and torquiest engine now.

The Nissan Kicks will receive the all-new HR13 DDT 1.3-litre petrol engine in India. This is a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that has been co-developed by Daimler and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In Europe, it is manufactured at the Alliance’s plants in Valladolid in Spain and Sunderland in the UK and at Daimler’s Kolleda plant in Germany.

The Nissan Kicks’ HR13 DDT 1.3-litre petrol engine is BS6 compliant. It produces a maximum power of 156 PS and a maximum torque of 254 Nm. These are the highest maximum power and maximum torque for any premium sub-compact SUV’s engine in India. The Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta have a really capable rival now, at least in the performance aspect.

Nissan Kicks Review Images Nissan Kicks Review Ima
The HR13 DDT 1.3-litre petrol engine has been co-developed by Daimler and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

In addition to the segment’s most powerful engine, the Nissan Kicks has received the XTronic CVT with the BS6 upgrade. A lot of customers, especially in metro cities, must’ve been avoiding the Nissan Kicks because of the lack of an automatic transmission option until now, but no more. Both these changes should significantly boost the demand of the India-specific SUV. About the XTronic CVT, Nissan says that it offers an eight-step M mode for a manual transmission-like driving experience.

The old petrol engine is likely to be upgraded to BS6, but the diesel engine is not. Check out their specifications below:

AspectEngine
NameH4KK9K
Displacement1,498 cc1,461 cc
TypeIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinder
Fuel Injection SystemMPICRDI
FuelPetrolDiesel
Maximum Power106 PS at 5,600 rpm110 PS at 3,850 rpm
Maximum Torque142 Nm at 4,000 rpm240 Nm at 1,750 rpm
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel Economy Rating14.23 km/l20.45 km/l (XL)/19.39 km/l (XV, XV Pre, XV Pre-option)
Emission StandardBS-IVBS-IV

Also Read: Nissan Magnite prices in India likely to start at around INR 5.25 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.

Nissan Kicks - Image Gallery

