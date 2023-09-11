Next-Gen KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke Launched in India

11/09/2023 - 10:34 | ,  ,  ,   | IAB Team

After globally revealing the next-gen Dukes a while ago, KTM has launched the new 390 Duke and 250 Duke in India. Both these motorcycles have received some interesting updates that should lure in more buyers.

2023 Ktm 390 Duke Right Side

The next-gen KTM 390 Duke features a host of changes. The naked pocket rocket now comes with a bigger 399cc single-cylinder engine called LC4c for more punch. The bike also has a larger airbox and a revamped design. Other key elements include adustable suspension, riding modes, launch control, aluminium subframe, type-C charging port, new wheels and front disc brake for reduced weight.

Powering the new KTM 250 Duke is the faimilar quarter-litre engine but the company says that it has incorporated newly optimized cylinder head and gearbox. The motorcycle comes with a 5-inch LCD instrument cluster, slipper clutch, quickshifter, larger airbox, off-set rear monoshock, and will be available in 2 colours - Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

2023 Ktm 250 Duke Right Side

The new 390 Duke has been priced at Rs 3,10,520 whereas its 250cc sibling will retail at Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new motorcycles have commenced at Rs 4.499. Interested buyers can reserve one either online or by visiting a KTM dealership.

