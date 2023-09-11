Next-Gen KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke Launched in India

After globally revealing the next-gen Dukes a while ago, KTM has launched the new 390 Duke and 250 Duke in India. Both these motorcycles have received some interesting updates that should lure in more buyers.

The next-gen KTM 390 Duke features a host of changes. The naked pocket rocket now comes with a bigger 399cc single-cylinder engine called LC4c for more punch. The bike also has a larger airbox and a revamped design. Other key elements include adustable suspension, riding modes, launch control, aluminium subframe, type-C charging port, new wheels and front disc brake for reduced weight.

Powering the new KTM 250 Duke is the faimilar quarter-litre engine but the company says that it has incorporated newly optimized cylinder head and gearbox. The motorcycle comes with a 5-inch LCD instrument cluster, slipper clutch, quickshifter, larger airbox, off-set rear monoshock, and will be available in 2 colours - Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

The new 390 Duke has been priced at Rs 3,10,520 whereas its 250cc sibling will retail at Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new motorcycles have commenced at Rs 4.499. Interested buyers can reserve one either online or by visiting a KTM dealership.