Bajaj Pulsar RS125 (KTM RC 125 Rival) Rendered

The introduction of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 last month implanted a thought in our heads about the potential arrival/development of a Bajaj Pulsar RS125. It would be based on the highly popular RS200 model and compete with motorcycles like the KTM RC 125. While there’s no official information available about the 125cc fully-faired sportbike, IndianAutosBlog’s in-house automotive artist, Shoeb Kalania, has given our thought a picture. Here’s a digital portrait of the Bajaj Pulsar RS125.

Just like how the new Pulsar NS125 looks very similar to its elder siblings, the NS160 and NS200, we can see in the rendering that the Bajaj Pulsar RS125 also borrows various elements from the more powerful RS200. It has the same love-it-or-hate-it fairing with twin projector headlamps. We can also spot the LED side turn signals located right next to the LED DRLs. The fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, small windscreen, clip-on handlebars, large fuel tank, and split seats; everything reminds us of the RS200. However, there are a few differences.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS125 rendering uses thinner tyres. The braking system of the motorcycle is also changed. There’s a smaller rotor at the front whereas at the rear we have a drum brake setup. We can also notice the “125” logo on the side of the fairing to mark that this is a 125cc motorcycle. Speaking of displacement, the Pulsar RS125 would use the same engine that powers the new NS125. It’s a single-cylinder, air-cooled mill that is capable of delivering 12PS of max power at 8500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. In comparison, the KTM RC 125’s engine produces 14.5PS and 12Nm.

Apart from the aforementioned minor changes, the Bajaj Pulsar RS125 would also feature new colour options. Perhaps, the same ones that the NS125 is available in - Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been in the market for many years now. It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that it led to the birth of the NS160 and NS125. On the other hand, the RS200 has also been around for quite a while now, however, Bajaj Auto didn’t create a smaller capacity RS160. So, do you think the two-wheeler giant would develop an RS125? Let us know in the comments below.

