NEXA Officially Commences Bookings For 2020 Maruti S-Cross Petrol

As Nexa chain of dealerships celebrates 5 years of car sales and a total of 1.1 million cars sold, Maruti-Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the new, highly-anticipated Maruti S-Cross petrol. What makes the launch even more special is the fact that the Maruti S-Cross was in fact the very first car to be sold through Maruti’s NEXA chain of dealerships. Now being 5 years more experienced, it is now making space for the 2020 S-Cross petrol. The dealerships have now officially started taking bookings of the new S-Cross, with a token amount of INR 11,000. While some dealerships had earlier been reported to have taken bookings for the new car, the Global pandemic had put a stop to all proceedings.

The 2020 Maruti S-Cross petrol first broke cover at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo, where it even received strong response from the audiences. In terms of exterior highlights, the list of features include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and 16-inch split-style alloy wheels. Overall, while styling hasn’t changed much over the previous generation, the new S-Cross brings noticeable styling upgrades to differentiate itself from its predecessor. These were the same changes we saw made to the now-discontinued, updated Maruti S-Cross diesel version. Step inside and the features list continues to impress. You get premium seat covers, SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto AC, keyless entry-and-go; along with a half-digital-half-analog instrument cluster with a colour TFT display in the middle.

However, the biggest talking point about the new S-Cross is its new petrol heart. The unit is a 1.5-litre K5 inline-four cylinder motor which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This unit will also be paired to Maruti’s Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system as standard. Talking about transmissions, the new S-Cross petrol will get an option of a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed torque convertor. The hybrid system will help increase fuel-efficiency, which we estimate to be above the 20kmpl mark. While prices of the new S-Cross have not been revealed, prices are likely to start around the INR 8 lakh to INR 8.5 lakh mark.

