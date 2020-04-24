The new Yamaha Bolt cruiser-style motorcycle has been revealed. The V-Twin-powered bobber will go on sale internationally in June.

The new Yamaha Bolt is identical to the bike’s outgoing model. There are no significant visual changes, and so, the motorcycle flaunts a familiar retro-bobber look. It has a traditional teardrop 13-litre fuel tank with minimal graphics. The 941 cc V-Twin engine also adds to the cruiser’s overall vintage appeal. Yamaha has also incorporated a charming single-piece LED taillight along with retro-styled side turn indicators.

Thanks to the Bolt’s low seat height of 690 mm, even shorter riders can ride the cruiser easily. The riding ergonomics are relaxed, too, making riding the motorcycle even more fun and enjoyable. The Yamaha Bolt has a small fully-digital instrument cluster which gels with the bike’s overall timeless look.

The only noticeable change in the 2020 Yamaha Bolt is the inclusion of a position light in the bike’s round headlight. Yamaha has also added a new Purplish Blue Metallic colour option. Other than that, the motorcycle is no different from the old model.

Yamaha Bolt - Specifications

Aspect Specification Engine type V-Twin, air-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve Displacement 941 cc Maximum power 54 PS at 5500 rpm Maximum torque 80 Nm at 3000 rpm Transmission 5-speed

Yamaha Bolt - Variants and Colours

The new Yamaha Bolt is available in two variants - Standard and R. The Standard variant comes with spoke wheels whereas the R variant has cast wheels. Also, the Yamaha Bolt R has gold colour highlights in the rear suspension for a sportier look. Both the variants come equipped with ABS as standard.

The Yamaha Bolt Standard is available in Black Metallic colour option and it costs JPY 9,79,000 (INR 6.94 lakh). The Yamaha Bolt R is the one that is available in the new Purplish Blue Metallic colour option. It is priced at JPY 10,25,200 (INR 7.26 lakh). These bikes will go on sale in Japan on 18 June 2020.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.