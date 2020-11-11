New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport teased, will be a road-biased model

Triumph Motorcycles took to its social media channels to tease the new Tiger 850 Sport. The latest variant of the Tiger range will be a road-biased model to munch umpteen miles without giving a fuss. The British company has also announced the unveiling date of the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport teaser images reveal a few cosmetic details of the motorcycle. It will look identical to its other Tiger siblings that are already on sale. There will be the same set of frowning eyebrows-like LED DRLs sitting right above the twin LED headlamps. The front windscreen and beak will also be present. The side and rear profile of the Tiger 850 Sport are likely to be very similar to what we have seen in the Triumph Tiger 900 models.

Since the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be a road-focused variant, it would receive a set of tyres that are expected to perform well on the tarmac in both dry and wet conditions. Coming to the engine, it will be the same unit that powers the Tiger 900 variants - an 887cc inline 3-cylinder motor with liquid-cooling, DOHC, and 12 valves. It is capable of delivering 94 bhp at 8750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7250 rpm. Perhaps, Triumph might retune the powerplant to suit the character of the new Tiger 850 Sport.

The primary difference between the upcoming Tiger 850 Sport and the already available Tiger 900 models would be the equipment level. The new motorcycle would feature components that will help it to be a much more road-oriented machine rather than an off-road purpose motorbike. According to you, what could be those features? Share your views in the comment section.

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be globally unveiled on 17 November. It will target the likes of the BMW F 900 XR and Yamaha Tracer 900. We are expecting Triumph to bring the new Tiger in India sometime next year.

