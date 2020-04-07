Next-gen Harrier leaked online - Toyota’s suave mid-size SUV [Video]

The next-gen Harrier has leaked online, in a teaser video posted on Instagram. Toyota will release it in Japan very soon.

For those new to the Toyota Harrier, no, Toyota isn’t ripping off Tata Motors’ trademark. While the Tata Harrier came out in (January) 2019, the Toyota Harrier has been in existence since (December) 1997. With a full model change this year, the Japanese model will enter its fourth generation.

The next-gen Toyota Harrier, which should spawn the next-gen Lexus RX, apparently has a really bold design. The silhouette resulting from the lower height, longer hood and more aggressively dropping roofline is reminiscent of the India-bound Ford Mach-E electric SUV.

The front fascia of the 2021 Toyota Harrier comprises a sleeker upper grille and sharper headlamps with a full-width chrome stripe below them, as well as a large lower grille and redesigned bumper.

Looking from the sides, the all-new model appears to have a more fluidic design. The bonnet looks longer, while the greenhouse is sleeker. That, combined with the more aggressively sloping roofline and the lower height, gives the mid-size SUV a hunkered-down stance. At the rear, there is a full-width tail light stripe that is reminiscent of the Lexus UX.

Toyota will reportedly offer the next-gen Harrier with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid system. The company is likely to announce the upcoming mid-size SUV this month.

