New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Teased, Global Unveil Date Revealed

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000 has been teased for the first time. A new video has been shared by the Japanese two-wheeler giant on its social media channels. Being a teaser video, it doesn’t reveal much but we do get to see glimpses of some key elements of the new litre-class naked motorcycle. Suzuki has also announced the global unveil date of the new GSX-S1000 via the teaser video.

New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Features

The most prominent feature of the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 that has been shown in the teaser video is the updated headlight. It is an LED unit with a vertical lighting setup that is going to contribute to the motorcycle’s overall stance. We can also see that Suzuki has incorporated winglets in the new GSX-S1000. These aerodynamic protruding have now almost become a norm in the litre-class naked motorcycle category.

Apart from the aforementioned features, we also spot the silhouette of the new Suzuki GSX-S1000’s fuel tank. It appears to be more muscular and bolder. We expect the new model to come equipped with a host of advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control, riding modes, bi-direction quickshifter, 6-axis IMU, wheelie control, ABS, and more. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a newly developed fully-digital and fully-colour instrument console.

New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Specs

Suzuki has not released any details regarding the specs of the new GSX-S1000, however, it is very likely that the motorcycle is going to use the same 999cc, inline 4-cylinder engine that powers the current model. However, this motor must have gone some changes to meet the latest emission regulations. Suzuki might have tinkered around with the output figures, too. For reference, this engine in the current GSX-S1000 produces 145hp of max power and 106Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Unveil Date

Suzuki is going to globally uncover the new GSX-S1000 on 26 April 2021. The litre-class naked motorcycle will first reach the international markets and is expected to arrive here in India at a later stage.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.