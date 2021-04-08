New Suzuki Hayabusa Listed on Indian Website Ahead of Launch

Recently, Suzuki Motorcycles India took to its social media channels to announce that the new Suzuki Hayabusa will reach the Indian shores this month. However, the Japanese company didn’t reveal an exact launch date. While we were waiting to get an update regarding the same, the upcoming Suzuki Hayabusa has now been listed on the brand’s Indian website.

Now, we can find the new Suzuki Hayabusa under the “Big Bikes” section on the website. It has been listed right next to the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. However, no details of the new ‘Busa has been uploaded. Its dedicated page says, “Coming Soon”. So, we’d need to wait a bit longer before the new motorcycle hits the showrooms. As far as the pricing is concerned, it’s being speculated that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa would fall in the INR 17 lakh* to INR 20 lakh* price range. For reference, the previous model that was brought into the country via the CKD route retailed at INR 13.75 lakh* before getting discontinued.

Powering the new Suzuki Hayabusa is a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine that complies with the latest emission regulations. It has been tuned to pump out 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system along with a 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa has a more aerodynamic design than its predecessor. It would help it to not only achieving blazingly fast speeds but also be stable at those figures. Some of the key elements include a revised headlamp, new dual-taillamp, dual-exhausts, rear seat cowl, and more.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom