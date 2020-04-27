New Suzuki GSX-R150 in four new colours revealed - IAB Report

Suzuki has revealed the new GSX-R150 in Taiwan. For MY2020, the 150 cc fully-faired motorcycle gets four new attractive colour options including the 2020 MotoGP livery.

The Suzuki GSX-R150 was introduced in Taiwan in 2017. Since then, it has gained a lot of popularity among enthusiasts and has been bringing in some good sales numbers for the Japanese brand. Considering the growing demand for the GSX-R150, Suzuki has launched four new colour options for the bike. This also commemorates the company’s 100th anniversary that was on 15 March 2020.

New Suzuki GSX-R150 Colours

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R150 is available in Red/Black, Yellow/Black, Full Black and MotoGP edition colour schemes. The first two colour options feature black alloy wheels and black ‘Suzuki’ logo on the fuel tank whereas the Full Black colour option has red alloy wheels and red ‘Suzuki’ logo on the fuel tank.

The last one, MotoGP edition, is a special colour which is based on the livery of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP race bike of Team Suzuki Ecstar. It features an attractive blue and silver colour combination. It has a cleaner and sober look and should appeal to many enthusiasts and MotoGP fans. Suzuki had also recently launched the 2020 GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition in Japan.

Apart from the new colours, the rest of the Suzuki GSX-R150 remains the same as before.

New Suzuki GSX-R150 Key Features

Aerodynamic design

LED headlight

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Keyless smart start/stop system

Hazard lights

Large 290 mm front disc with Bosch ABS

Split seats

New Suzuki GSX-R150 Key Specs

Aspect Specification Engine type Single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, water-cooled Displacement 147 cc Maximum power 19.2 PS at 10,500 rpm Maximum torque 14 Nm at 9000 rpm Transmission 6-speed

The new Suzuki GSX-R150 is up for pre-orders in Taiwan now. Its deliveries are expected to start in mid-July. The new bike is expected to cost more or less the same as the old bike - NTD 1,28,000 (INR 3.24 lakh).

In India, we have the Suzuki Gixxer SF as the fully-faired offering from the Japanese brand in the 150 cc segment. Its standard model retails at INR 1.21 lakh* whereas its MotoGP edition costs INR 1.22 lakh*.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi