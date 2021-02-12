2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Features Showcased in Walkaround Video

Royal Enfield has recently launched the new Himalayan in India. The already good motorcycle has been made even better with the addition of a few new features. What are they? The video below showcases all of them.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber MSD Vlogs. It has been recorded at a Royal Enfield dealership. In focus is a brand-new Himalayan flaunting its beautiful Mirage Silver colour which bears a couple of dark grey stripes on the sides of the fuel tank. The side panels and both fenders of the motorcycle have the same shade of silver. RE has painted the exhaust heat shield black for contrast.

The new feature at the rear of the 2021 Himalayan is the revised carrier. It is smaller and now sits almost inline with the pillion seat. It also has a metal sheet on top. It has been designed to carry a load of up to 7kg. We wouldn’t be surprised to see several aftermarket accessories specifically designed for this updated rear carrier in the future.

Royal Enfield has also changed the seat in the new Himalayan for enhanced rider comfort allowing for non-stop, long-distance touring. Moving to the front, there’s a new smoked flyscreen which is a bit longer than that of the previous model. It also carries ‘Royal Enfield’ branding at the bottom. The front rack for carrying jerry cans have been tweaked as well. It is smaller and has a new shape. We doubt that the accessories and luggage options created for the previous Himalayan’s front rack would fit the new one.

The primary new feature of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the Tripper Navigation system. It was introduced with the Meteor 350 last year. Now, it has made its way to the new Himalayan and would be provided with future RE motorcycle as well. It is a Bluetooth-enabled system which allows riders to connect their smartphones and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. When not being used for directions, it shows a digital clock.

As for the engine, no changes have been implemented. Even the mechanicals have been left untouched. Apart from the Mirage Silver colour shown in the video, there are two other new colour options - Pine Green and Granite Black.

Following is a detailed colour-wise price table of 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan for your reference:

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Colour Price* Mirage Silver (new) INR 2,36,286 Gravel Grey INR 2,36,286 Lake Blue INR 2,40,285 Rock Red INR 2,40,285 Pine Green (new) INR 2,44,284 Granite Black (new) INR 2,44,284

