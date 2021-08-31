New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Waiting Period Likely to Touch 4 Months

While the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is yet to be launched, it is being anticipated that the waiting period for the highly awaited motorcycle is likely to touch a minimum of 4 months.

The Classic 350 has always been a popular Royal Enfield motorcycle. It is also RE’s one of the best and highest selling products. Hence, it would not be surprising if the updated model witnesses the same, if not more, demand in the Indian market.

Some reports have mentioned that the unofficial bookings of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 are already underway. This means that interested buyers must have already signed up to get the next-gen Classic 350 at the earliest. Considering the immense fan following of the motorcycle, dealerships would have received a plethora of reservations. And when Royal Enfield will open the official bookings, the list will increase adding to the total waiting period.

We have already witnessed a similar scenario with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. When the motorcycle was launched in India last year, it had a long waiting period. In fact, even today, customers need to serve a waiting period to get the motorcycle. In some cities, the Royal Enfield Himalayan, too, has a waiting period of close to 4 months even though the 2021 model of the dual-sport machine was launched almost 6 months ago in Feb 2021.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in India on 1 Sept 2021. Details regarding the motorcycle’s bookings are expected to be revealed then. As for the pricing, it is being anticipated that the next-gen model would be around INR 5,000 to INR 10,000 costlier than the current model. The exact figures will be disclosed on the launch day.