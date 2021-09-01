New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications - Engine, Dimensions & More

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has finally been launched in the Indian market. It is based on the brand’s J-series engine that made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 last year. While we did know most of the details of the new model, thanks to the leaked images, here are the official new Royal Enfield Classic 350 specifications.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine

Powering the new Classic 350 is the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that we have experienced in the Meteor 350. The air-oil-cooled motor is capable of delivering 20.2 BHP and 27 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The key highlights of this engine are the advanced SOHC and balancer shaft for smooth operation and reduced vibration.

Aspect Specification Type Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil-cooled Displacement 349cc Max Power 20.2 BHP at 6100 rpm Max Torque 27 Nm at 4000 rpm Gearbox 5-speed

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dimensions

The new Classic 350 is 2145mm long and 785mm wide (without mirrors). It has a wheelbase of 1390mm and a seat height of 805mm. The ground clearance is maintained at 170mm whereas the height of the motorcycle is 1090mm (without mirrors). The new Classic 350 tips the scale at 195 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13L.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chassis & Suspension

Holding the new Classic 350 in place is the twin downtube spine frame. The suspension duties at the front are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks with 130 mm travel. At the rear, we have twin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustability for the pre-load.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Brakes & Tyres

The new Classic 350 is available with both alloy and wire-spoke wheels. The front tyre size is 100/90-19 whereas the rear tyre size is 120/80-18. As for the brakes, there is a 300 mm rotor up-front and a 270 mm disc at the back. Depending on the variant of the motorcycle, you will get either a single-channel or a dual-channel ABS.