New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied w/ Accessories

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spied yet again. This time it has been spotted undergoing road testing on a highway. The spy pictures also reveal that the prototype, with no camouflage, is fitted with a couple of accessories.

Looking closely at the latest spy shots of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, which have been taken by Royal Bangalorean Raj, we notice that the motorcycle has a black pannier installed on the RHS. It’s very likely that to mount this pannier, some kind of mounting rails must be fitted on the motorbike. However, they aren’t visible in the pictures here.

Analysing the spy images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350, we find that there’s a rear rack installed, too. It looks pretty sturdy and should be able to hold 3-7kg of luggage. These accessories are likely to be made optional at the time of buying the new Classic 350 which is expected to be launched later this year. Customers would be able to customise the forthcoming Classic 350 as per their needs via the MiY (Make it Yours) program.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 would be powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that has made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 last year. It’s an all-new motor that uses an advanced SOHC set up and a balancer shaft to contain the vibrations. It is capable of delivering 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque.

Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation is also expected to make its way to the new Classic 350. It allows riders to connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. It was introduced in the Meteor 350 and later included in the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan. In fact, the updated models of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were supposed to have this feature, too, however, that didn’t happen.

