After Kia, Renault Too Will Be Changing To A New Logo

Recently, a lot of carmakers have been changing their brand logos and now, Renault too have joined the bandwagon of carmakers who have changed their brand image. The French carmaker is all set to change its logo and it will be showcased this month itself, with two ZOE campaigns. In fact, the new logo has already been revealed during Renaulution, where it adorned the front grille of the Renault 5 Prototype. The new logo embodies the “Nouvelle vague” for Renault, with the idea of bringing something new, vibrant and modern.

Renault's current logo was launched in 2015 and may have looked complex with some readability issues on smaller sizes. However, this new rhombus, Renault says, differs in being very coherent and readable in every sizes and materials. It stays perfect when embossed, stitched or even sculpted. This new logo actually looks quite similar to the brand's logo from the 1970s. Nonetheless, Renault is not getting nostalgic here and the “Nouvelle vague” for Renault is a statement of modernity and technology.

A rhombus in Renault's logo first appeared in 1925. Flat 2D designs may be in trend currently, but Renault has a long tradition with logos made from sharp lines. This is evident in their logo from 1946 until the new 3D approach made by Style Marque in 1992. The new Renault logo is already seen on TV ads and is also already in use for Renault's social media channels. The new logo will be deployed all along different web platforms from June this year, before it makes it to Renault's new lineup from next year.

Back here in India, Renault is currently making waves with the Kiger sub-compact SUV. You can get an idea of the Kiger’s sheer popularity by the fact that over 1100 units of the car were delivered on the first day of sales. The sub-compact SUV is available in four variants - RxE, RxL, RxT, and RxZ - with the prices starting at INR 5.45 lakh* and climbing up to INR 9.55 lakh*. The Kiger gets two engine options under its hood - a 72hp 1.0L NA petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine - both available with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Recently, Renault also updated the Triber sub-compact MPV for the 2021 model year. Offered with new dual-tone color options and a few nifty new feature additions on the inside, the new Triber is difficult to beat for its value proposition. Prices for the 2021 Renault Triber start from INR 5.30 lakh* and go up to INR 7.82 lakh*. Going ahead, Renault will also launch the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine from the Kiger on the Triber and that is something that should really complete the Triber as a package.

