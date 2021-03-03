Renault Kiger Deliveries Surpass 1100 Units on 1st Day of Sales

The Renault Kiger was launched in India last month. And now, deliveries of the new sub-compact SUV have commenced from today, 3 March 2021. You can get an idea of the Kiger’s sheer popularity by the fact that over 1100 units of the car were delivered on the first day of sales.

Renault India has today announced that it has delivered more than 1100 units of the all-new Kiger to customers across the country on the first day of commencement of sales. Speaking on this occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said:

With the Kiger, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. We thank our customers for their encouraging response to the Kiger and our dealer partners for their immense support. Following the Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, the Renault KIGER is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family with this new game-changer.

Bookings for the all-new Renault Kiger are underway. Interested buyers can reserve one either by visiting the company’s official website or any of the 500+ authorised dealerships. The sub-compact SUV is available in four variants - RxE, RxL, RxT, and RxZ - with the prices starting at INR 5.45 lakh* and climbing up to INR 9.55 lakh*. Following is a detailed table for your reference.

Trims 1.0L NA MT 1.0L NA AMT 1.0L Turbo-Petrol MT 1.0L Turbo-Petrol CVT RxE INR 5.45 lakh RxL INR 6.14 lakh INR 6.59 lakh INR 7.14 lakh RxT INR 6.60 lakh INR 7.05 lakh INR 7.60 lakh INR 8.60 lakh RxZ INR 7.75 lakh INR 8.00 lakh INR 8.55 lakh INR 9.55 lakh

As for the engine, there are two options available - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated 3-cylinder motor which produces 72hp and 96Nm and a 1.0L turbo-petrol 3-cylinder mill that pumps out 100hp and 160Nm. For the transmission, Renault India is providing a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with the NA engine whereas the turbocharged powerplant comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed CVT.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi