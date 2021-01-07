Kia Unveils New Logo And Sets A New Guinness World Record Doing It!

Kia Motors Corporation have revealed a new corporate logo along with a new brand slogan as well. Kia's new slogan says 'Movement that inspires' and their new logo is meant to resemble a handwritten signature. With the unveiling of this new logo, Kia Motors have also set a a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’.

Commenting on the unveil of the new logo, Ho Sung Song, Kia’s president and CEO said,

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation. The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs to evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

The new Kia logo depicts its upcoming transformation after the carmaker announced their Plan-S Strateg that focuses on electric mobility. Kia says the new logo features three broad elements: ‘symmetry’, ‘rhythm’ and ‘rising’. The unbroken rhythmical line is meant to convey Kia’s commitment to bringing moments of inspiration. The symmetrical design inspires confidence and the rising gestures personify Kia's rising ambitions for their brand and their customers.

The new logo was unveiled in an event in Incheon, South Korea, which saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized display. And in that moment, Kia made a Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’. The company also announced that they will be revealing their new strategies and new brand purpose on January 15, 2021.

Its been about a year and a half since Kia Motors debut in India with the Seltos SUV and in a very short period of time, they have carved a significant piece of market share in the UV segment, and that's despite fierce competition. The more recently launched Kia Sonet too has been bringing great volumes to the brand with over 11,000 units sold in November 2020. There are more exciting products coming up from Kia and we can't wait to see what's in store.

