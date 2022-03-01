New Okinawa Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of Launch

Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has released a teaser of its new electric scooter.

The company tweeted: "Electrify your life, prepare to witness the thrill. Prepare to #PowertheChange Stay Tuned to Know More!" The tweet hints at the release of its most anticipated product, which will add another feather to the brand's already extensive product portfolio. The new e-scooter, which is set to bring further disruption to the Indian EV market, is expected to be launched this month.

The future of mobility is approaching a major turning point in India. Every time oil prices rise or climate change is discussed, electric vehicles (EVs) are invariably mentioned as a part of the solution. The new era of smart electric vehicles has arrived, and customers are in for a ride.

Okinawa recently announced that its newly opened manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, will be producing the upcoming line-up of products. This new e-scooter could be the first model to be produced at the new facility.

Okinawa Autotech has been a frontrunner and has successfully set a benchmark in powering the transition by positioning itself as a family brand. It has emerged as a highly popular brand amongst consumers by breaking the clutter and offering indigenously-designed electric two-wheelers equipped with advanced technology and chic design. Now it’ll be interesting to see what this new scooter brings to the market and, more importantly, at what price!