Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider Debuts at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi 2024

Ferrari unveiled the stunning 12Cilindri Spider at the exclusive Casa Ferrari event, set against the luxurious Yas Links Golf Club during the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend (December 6-8, 2024).

Giorgio Turri, General Manager of Ferrari Middle East, said: “Casa Ferrari, the much-loved event where our Ferraristi gather every year, provided the ideal opportunity to unveil this latest highly anticipated model boasting unparalleled levels of performance, driving thrills and comfort. As we mark our 30th anniversary in the Middle East region, the unveiling of the 12Cilindri Spider ­– with all that it signifies – was particularly momentous.”

Inspired by Ferrari’s open-top Gran Turismo legends from the ‘50s and ‘60s, the 12Cilindri Spider blends cutting-edge design with heritage. Its sleek, futuristic styling ditches muscular lines for formal purity while delivering a pure driving experience. Under the hood, the iconic naturally aspirated V12 engine pushes out an impressive 818 bhp, revving up to 9500 rpm for unmatched thrills and a symphony of Ferrari’s soul-stirring soundtrack.

This masterpiece caters to loyal Ferraristi and new enthusiasts alike, offering a rare combination of exhilarating performance, Italian elegance, and open-top driving bliss.

Casa Ferrari, an annual luxury venue during the Abu Dhabi GP, served as the perfect platform to showcase this exclusive marvel, cementing Ferrari’s legacy as the pinnacle of automotive artistry.