Dacia Duster Soul of Dakar Edition Unveiled: Rugged and Rally-Ready

10/12/2024 - 20:24 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Dacia has revealed the Duster Soul of Dakar Edition, a special one-off show car celebrating the brand’s participation in the upcoming Dakar Rally. While officially a single showcase model, Dacia's CEO hinted at the possibility of similar variants hitting showrooms in the future.

Dacia Duster Soul Of Dakar Edition Front Quarter

The Duster Soul of Dakar flaunts a striking black, grey, and orange livery, inspired by the Dacia Sandrider rally car. Enhancing its rugged appeal, it features a bespoke roof rack equipped with a waterproof bag, cargo box, and a shovel—perfect for off-road adventures. Inside, it adds hooks for securing smartphones, tablets, and accessories, boosting its practicality.

Mechanically, the Soul of Dakar remains unchanged, featuring a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 128hp, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and an electric AWD system.

Source

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest