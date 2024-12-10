Dacia Duster Soul of Dakar Edition Unveiled: Rugged and Rally-Ready

Dacia has revealed the Duster Soul of Dakar Edition, a special one-off show car celebrating the brand’s participation in the upcoming Dakar Rally. While officially a single showcase model, Dacia's CEO hinted at the possibility of similar variants hitting showrooms in the future.

The Duster Soul of Dakar flaunts a striking black, grey, and orange livery, inspired by the Dacia Sandrider rally car. Enhancing its rugged appeal, it features a bespoke roof rack equipped with a waterproof bag, cargo box, and a shovel—perfect for off-road adventures. Inside, it adds hooks for securing smartphones, tablets, and accessories, boosting its practicality.

Mechanically, the Soul of Dakar remains unchanged, featuring a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 128hp, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and an electric AWD system.