GM Ends Robotaxi Push, Refocuses on Personal Vehicle Autonomy

General Motors (GM) is realigning its autonomous driving strategy to prioritize advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for personal vehicles. Building on the success of Super Cruise, GM’s hands-off, eyes-on driving system, which now logs over 10 million miles monthly across 20+ models, the automaker aims to accelerate its path toward fully autonomous personal cars.

To streamline efforts, GM plans to merge its technical teams with Cruise LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary. However, GM will stop funding Cruise’s robotaxi development, citing the significant investment and growing competition in the segment.

GM, which currently owns around 90% of Cruise, plans to acquire nearly all remaining shares, pending board approval. This restructuring is expected to reduce spending by over $1 billion annually, with the transition slated for completion by the first half of 2025.