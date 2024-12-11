New MINI Countryman Secures 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

The all-new MINI Countryman, the largest offering in the brand’s lineup, has bagged an impressive 5-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP tests. Known for its spacious interior, modern design, and advanced tech, the Countryman stood out for its exceptional safety features and occupant protection.

Built at the Leipzig facility, the MINI Countryman excelled in occupant safety during various collision scenarios, pedestrian and cyclist protection, and accident prevention systems. Its latest front collision warning system, with braking functionality, plays a key role in urban safety by detecting cyclists and pedestrians, including those approaching from behind or while turning.

In passive safety, the model shines with features like a standard center airbag between the driver and front passenger seats. It also achieved top marks for child safety in frontal and side-impact tests, showcasing its family-friendly credentials.

Additionally, the intelligent safety suite includes emergency braking for secondary collisions, an active engine compartment lid for pedestrian safety, and an intelligent emergency call system. The MINI Countryman’s seats and head restraints also scored well for protection against whiplash injuries in rear-end impacts.

Euro NCAP continues to set the benchmark for vehicle safety across Europe, and with this top-tier rating, the MINI Countryman reaffirms its position as one of the safest compact crossovers on the market.