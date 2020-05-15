The new Nissan Kicks facelift has leaked online ahead of its official unveiling today evening. This 2020 Nissan Kicks e-Power will be launched in Thailand. The 2020 Nissan Kicks that will be launched in India soon won’t have any design changes.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks has a sportier design, thanks to the refreshed front end. The sleeker headlamps, much bigger radiator grille, sportier bumper and the X-shape formed by the new grille layout give the Nissan Kicks facelift a more aggressive styling. The fog lamps and lower grille are also new.

On the sides, the new Nissan Kicks has new dual-tone alloy wheels. While the leaked picture does not show the rear end, spy media has shown that the updated model features new bumper, much lesser black body cladding and tweaked tail lamps. Whether the new model packs any interior changes is unknown.

The global Nissan Kicks is gaining an e-Power variant with its mid-cycle refresh. Seen here is indeed the Nissan Kicks e-Power, as denoted by the specific branding on the registration plate and the e-Power badge on the driver-side front door.

Like the Nissan Note e-Power, the Nissan Kicks e-Power likely packs the HR12DE 1.2-litre petrol engine (79 PS/103 Nm), the EM57 electric motor (109 PS/254 Nm) and a 1.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery. Should there be a 4WD variant on offer, there’d be an additional electric motor - N2 (4.8 PS/15 Nm). The engine acts as a generator, producing electricity for the electric motor(s), which drive(s) the wheels.

The India-specific Nissan Kicks will be launched with a BS6 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and BS6 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in the coming weeks. Know more about it here.

Also Read: 2021 Nissan X-Trail (VW Tiguan Allspace rival) leaked

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.