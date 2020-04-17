2021 Nissan X-Trail (VW Tiguan Allspace rival) leaked

The 2021 Nissan X-Trail (2021 Nissan Rogue), a possible India-bound SUV, has leaked online. This is the fourth generation of the VW Tiguan Allspace rival.

The 2021 Nissan X-Trail has proportions similar to that of its predecessor but it definitely looks brawnier. A lot about the more aggressive design has to do with the striking new front end.

The next-gen Nissan X-Trail features a larger V-motion grille, a new signature design cue adopted from the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept (from NAIAS 2017) and already seen on the latest Nissan Juke, Nissan Livina and Nissan Sylphy. The grille is flanked by split headlamps, which aren't the most attractive part of the face. The new bumper has a more muscular design and seems to have side air inlets. The new skid plate is bigger and provides a more rugged styling. The rear-end has a familiar design, although every element has been retouched to look all-new.

The interior of the Nissan X-Trail has changed much more than its exterior with the latest full model change. The fully redesigned cabin looks way more refined, cleaner and more spacious. Except for the steering wheel, everything is totally new. Sleeker dashboard, floating touchscreen infotainment system, customisable virtual instrument cluster, more compact climate control system, smaller gearshift lever and an undisturbed full-length floor console are the main highlights here.

The 2021 Nissan X-Trail will likely debut as the 2021 Nissan Rogue in the USA in a few months. The third-gen model was planned to be launched in India but was cancelled later. Nissan plans to launch one new model in the country every year now and seeing the growing popularity of expensive SUVs in the country may launch the fourth-gen model. Don’t expect that to happen anytime before the second half of 2021, though.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite prices in India likely to start at around INR 5.25 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: worldscoop.forumpro.fr]