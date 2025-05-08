Mitsubishi to Launch New EV Based on Next-Gen Nissan LEAF in 2026

Mitsubishi Motors has announced plans to introduce an all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV) in North America by the second half of 2026, based on the upcoming next-generation Nissan LEAF. This EV will be developed as an OEM model sourced from Nissan, marking a new phase in the collaboration between the two Japanese automakers.

This upcoming BEV is a key component of Mitsubishi’s U.S. product roadmap through 2030, reflecting the brand’s renewed focus on electrification. The company is also evaluating expansion of this electric model to other regions, including Australia.

In a reciprocal move, Mitsubishi will supply a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model to Nissan for the North American market in 2026, leveraging its expertise in PHEV technology — particularly from models like the Outlander PHEV.

This deepening partnership underscores both brands’ commitment to broadening their electrified offerings and accelerating progress toward carbon neutrality. With Mitsubishi and Nissan pooling their strengths, North American customers can expect more diverse and competitive EV and PHEV options in the coming years.

More details on the Mitsubishi-branded BEV and its specifications are expected closer to launch.