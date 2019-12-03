New Mercedes GLC (facelift) launched in India, priced from INR 52.75 lakh

The new Mercedes GLC that was introduced in February this year has been launched in India today. The prices of the facelifted mid-size SUV start at INR 52.75 lakh*. For reference, the old model was priced from INR 52.12 lakh*.

The new Mercedes GLC features an updated design and new technologies and is offered with new engines. Beginning with the design, it flaunts redesigned headlamps that are smaller and more raked, revised bumpers and redesigned LED tail lamps. LED headlamps are standard, while LED Multibeam headlamps are optional.

Moving to the interior, the biggest update in the new Mercedes GLC is the availability of the latest generation MBUX infotainment system and a 10.25-inch free-standing multimedia display. More importantly, the new multimedia display offers touch sensitivity. The voice control function has been enhanced and can be used with a simple “Hey Mercedes” prompt as well. Look closely and you’ll see that the multifunction touchpad is also new.

The new Mercedes GLC is the first vehicle in India to offer what3words integration. what3words offers a simple way to give location input for navigation. The driver needs to just say or type a three-word address to get directions to a precise 3m x 3m location, anywhere in the world. Know more about this feature in the video embedded above:

Under the hood, customers can select from either the new M 264 petrol engine that replaces the M 274 petrol engine or the new OM 654 diesel engine that replaces the OM 651 diesel engine. The new engines conform to the upcoming, BS-VI emission norms. The petrol engine is offered in the basic GLC 200 RWD variant and the diesel engine is offered in the GLC 220 d 4MATIC AWD variant.

The M 264 petrol engine of the new GLC 200 is a 2.0-litre unit that produces 197 PS and 320 Nm of torque. It allows a 0-100 acceleration time of 7.8 seconds. The updated GLC 220 d 4MATIC's OM 654 diesel engine is a 2.0-litre unit good for 194 PS and 400 Nm. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 7.9 seconds if opting for this variant. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard.

New Mercedes GLC - Prices*