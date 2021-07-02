All-New Maruti S-Cross Expected to Launch by Next Year

Recently, Suzuki has revealed its plans for the European markets. The automaker’s new global models are expected to launch in the Indian market in near future. Reports suggest that Suzuki is currently working on a new-gen Vitara SUV, which will get propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine. The SUV will also be offered with a 4WD system and is likely to launch by next year. Along with the new-gen Vitara SUV, the carmaker is also working on the all-new S-Cross, which is expected to hit our shores by 2022. In 2024, Suzuki Jimny will also receive some significant updates.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Subscription Service Now in Four More Cities

Before this update, the carmaker has plans to launch the LWB Jimny in 2022. Talking about the new-gen Maruti S-Cross, the upcoming model of the crossover will derive power from a 1.4-litre Boosterjet 4-pot gasoline mill and a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder NA petrol motor with a mild hybrid system. The 1.4-litre engine is currently offered with the Swift Sport and is also likely to propel the Jimny LWB. The 1.5-litre unit offered with the ongoing Maruti S-Cross shreds 103 PS of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Instead of the 4-speed torque converter, the new-gen Suzuki S-Cross could get a 6-speed AT. The 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine develops power and torque outputs of 127bhp and 235 Nm.

Also Read: New-gen Maruti Celerio’s Rear End Digitally Rendered

The power plant comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The carmaker is also planning to add a mild hybrid system to this motor. The same engine will also power the upcoming 5-door Suzuki Jimny in the European markets. Moreover, Suzuki has also planned to launch the new-gen Swift. The outgoing model of the hatchback was launched back in 2016. One can expect the carmaker to introduce the new-gen model of the hatchback by 2023. The all-new Maruti Swift is expected to be offered with a stronger hybrid system. The standard trim of the hatchback will be retailed with a 1.2-litre K-Series DualJet petrol motor, which also powers the ongoing Maruti Dzire.