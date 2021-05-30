16 Units of Suzuki Jimny Recalled Down Under - Full Details

Suzuki Australia is recalling 16 examples of its popular Jimny SUV due to a faulty installation of the windshield and rear window glass. The affected vehicles were available for sale between September 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021. The automaker stated in its recall notice, “The bond primer applied to the windshield glass and the rear door window glass may have been incorrectly applied to the glass. The bond primer may not adhere to the glass, water can leak into the cabin and the glass may detach from the vehicle. This could result in the glass becoming airborne or falling onto the road, increasing the risk of serious injury or death of other road users.” Suzuki is contacting the owners of the affected vehicles for repairing the faulty part.

In other news related to the Suzuki Jimny, the media has been speculating that the manufacturer will be introducing the Jimny LWB by the end of this year or early next year. The SUV is expected to be coming to the Indian market by mid-2022. Spy shots of the Jimny LWB testing have already surfaced in the media, and now, a new media report claims that the new model could come with a turbo-petrol engine. The primary reason for this change is that the 5-door Jimny will weigh more than the 3-door model.

The 3-door Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine that makes 102 PS and 130 Nm of peak power and torque figures. To offset the increase in weight, the Jimny LWB could receive a turbocharged version of this engine, along with a mild-hybrid system. In India, the 1.5-litre engine will make the 5-door Jimny ineligible for the lower excise duties offered in the sub-4 meter category.

The 5-door Suzuki Jimny was originally planned to be unveiled at the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show, which had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has pushed the SUV’s unveiling to end 2021 – early 2022. The Jimny LWB is expected to be coming to India by the summer of next year, but Suzuki is yet to make an official announcement.