New-gen Maruti Celerio’s Rear End Digitally Rendered

New-gen Maruti Celerio will be the biggest and one of the most important launches in the Indian market. The all-new model is likely to go on sale in the country by the festive season this year. With patent images getting leaked, we now have a perspective of what Maruti is planning to bring to the Indian audience. However, our in-house rendering specialist – Shoeb R. Kalania, could not hold himself back from creating a life-like digital rendering of the upcoming hatchback’s rear end.

In the above image, the rendered rear fascia of the Maruti Celerio looks quite appealing. It dons a clean design for the tailgate. Sadly, the loading lip seems high, and a pull-type latch can be seen for the trunk. Talking of the tail lamps, they get a C-shape glow pattern and are expected to be LED units. Also, an integrated spoiler can be seen on the rear facet.

Moving towards the bumper, it features some prominent creases along with reflectors and number plate housing. Furthermore, it gets a silver-finished chin that gives it a dual-tone effect. The new-gen Maruti Celerio will come with a rear wiper and defogger. In comparison to the outgoing model, the feature list will be longer on the upcoming model. It will include a touchscreen SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit, steering-mounted audio control, keyless entry & go, power-adjustable and foldable ORVMs and more.

From the front, the new-gen Celerio will get a redesigned face as well. With new swept-back headlamps in place, it will look more youthful than the boxy-ish model that is currently on sale. Also, the revised silhouette will attract new-age buyers too.

The new-gen Maruti Celerio will continue to source power from the 1.0L 3-pot petrol motor that produces 67 PS of peak power and 90 Nm of max torque. Interestingly, the new-gen model is speculated to be offered with the 1.2L K12 motor as well. It will put out 83 PS and 113 Nm of max outputs. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. For the prices, expect the all-new Celerio to start at around INR 4.70 lakh.