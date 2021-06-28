Maruti Suzuki Subscription Service Now in Four More Cities

Maruti Suzuki Subscription Service has been expanded to four more cities in India. People in Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore can now avail the benefits of this service. With the addition of the aforementioned cities, the Maruti Suzuki Subscription Service is now available in a total of 19 cities in the country.

Speaking about the same, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said:

Car subscription is a new and upcoming concept for the Indian market. We are regularly upgrading our Subscribe programme with learnings and feedback from customers. The marketplace model will offer more power to customers to select from a bouquet of options, as per their requirements. This will lead to competitive price offerings coupled with transparency of the process. With the addition of four new cities to our network, we look forward to serving more customers.

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a plan where one can enjoy owning a car without buying the vehicle. It allows the customer to opt from a range of MSIL vehicles for multiple tenure options for an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge. This monthly payment includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

Customers can select from a wide range of cars including WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from NEXA.

A white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered in the customer’s name, tenure options include 12, 24, 36, or 48 months. The annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 20,000 km and 25,000 km.

In the black plate subscription, the vehicle is registered in the name of the subscription partner. Tenure options available for the same are 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months and the annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 18,000 km and 25,000 km.