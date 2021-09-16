New Mahindra Scorpio Quick Walkaround VIDEO, Prototype Spied Again

In the recent turn of events, a new video of the new Mahindra Scorpio has surfaced online. The footage gives us a quick walkaround of the highly awaited SUV that has been undergoing road testing for quite a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PowerDrift (@powerdrift)

We can see in the video that the prototype of the new Mahindra Scorpio continues to wear heavy camouflage. However, the clip still shows us some key elements of the SUV up close. For instance, the headlamps of the new Scorpio will feature LEDs. Mahindra has also incorporated LEDs for fog lamps. We expect them to be provided with higher-end models.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition Teased, Similar to Tata Altroz Gold Model?

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be fitted with 17-in tyres. It will also continue to have the same tallboy stance for which it has always been popular. However, there might be some alterations in the dimensions. The SUV will have a side-opening tailgate with a roof-mounted spoiler fitted with a high-mount stop lamp. We can also see a rear wiper.

The person who has recorded the video is also talking about the stance of the new Mahindra Scorpio. According to him, the upcoming SUV would have a good road presence as it has a good stance; very upright and SUV-ish. And this is when the vehicle is completely covered with camouflage. We are pretty confident that when the new Scorpio finally reaches showrooms, it is going to attract a much larger crowd.

Also Read: What Are Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Connect System's Key Features?

Speaking of launch, there is no concrete information as to when the new Mahindra Scorpio will be introduced in the Indian market. The SUV has been undergoing road testing for quite some time now, however, considering that the prototypes being spotted continue to be fully disguised, it seems that Mahindra is going to take its sweet time to launch the new Scorpio.c