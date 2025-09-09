New Lexus IS Unveiled with Sharper Design and Dynamic Tech

Lexus has officially premiered the new IS, set to go on sale in global markets from early 2026. First launched in 1999, the IS has long represented Lexus’s pursuit of driving enjoyment as a compact rear-wheel-drive sports sedan. Over 25 years, it has sold more than 1.3 million units across 40 countries, becoming a true embodiment of the Lexus Driving Signature.

Powertrain & Performance

The 2026 IS debuts in two variants — IS 300h and IS 350. Developed under the theme “Refinement in performance and design”, the sedan has been engineered to deliver sharper handling and improved comfort. A variable-ratio electric power steering (EPS) enhances agility in corners, while a new linear-solenoid Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) ensures stability and reduced road shock.

Bold Design Updates

The new IS features a redesigned front fascia, emphasizing its low center of gravity and wider stance. The F SPORT trim adds a distinctive rear spoiler for aerodynamic efficiency and new 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels, boosting its athletic appeal. The color palette expands to eight shades, including the fresh Neutrino Gray, giving the IS a more dynamic personality.

Interior & Tech

Inside, Lexus has created a driver-focused cockpit with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. A new “Forged Bamboo” trim enhances the sporty yet premium ambience, while a fresh interior color option, Prominence Red, adds a bold character.

The IS also gains an upgraded Lexus Safety System+ and Advanced Drive (Lexus Teammate), offering enhanced driver assistance for safer and more comfortable long-distance journeys.