New India-specific Nissan small SUV teased again, to be unveiled after March

Nissan has released the second teaser of its upcoming small SUV for India and announced that it will be unveiled in H1 FY2021 (April-September 2020). The new teaser reveals the India-specific SUV’s tail lamps.

The new India-specific Nissan small SUV features flattish wraparound LED tail lamps with honeycomb pattern in the middle and sharp line over the sides. The intricate details give a sophisticated look to the urban SUV. The previous teaser had shown the profile of the SUV. Both pictures hint that this will be a concept model intended to be transformed into a production model.

Unlike the Nissan Kicks, the new made-for-India Nissan SUV will be a sub-4 metre model. Also, while the former has a crossover-ish design, the latter will look like a proper SUV from its upright stance and traditional proportions. On the sides, it will feature sharp body lines and buff shoulder and squarish wheel arches.

The India-specific Nissan sub-4 metre SUV will likely sit on the CMF-A+ platform, which currently forms the basis for the Renault Triber sub-4 metre MPV and will underpin the Renault HBC sub-4 metre SUV in the future. Under the hood, it could have the HR10 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which debuted in the fifth-gen Nissan Micra. There’ll be no diesel engine on offer.

The HR10 engine is available in 100 PS and 117 PS versions. The 100 PS version has a maximum torque output of 144 Nm if had with the XTronic CVT or 160 Nm if specified with a 5-speed MT. The 117 PS version’s maximum torque output is 180 Nm (+20 Nm overboost) and it comes linked to a 6-speed MT as standard.

Also See: India-specific Nissan sub-4 metre SUV concept - IAB Rendering

The Nissan sub-4 metre SUV will compete with not only the Renault HBC that will be launched in the second half of the calendar year but also the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.