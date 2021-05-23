How About a Pickup Truck Based on New Hyundai Creta?

Last month, Hyundai revealed its first-ever lifestyle pickup truck- Santa Cruz. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is based on the new-gen Tucson and is expected to launch in the American markets in coming months. Hyundai has no plans to introduce the Santa Cruz in our market because of the really low demand for pickup trucks in India. However, it will be interesting to see the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross rival in the Indian market. Here’s a recent digital rendering of a Hyundai Creta based pickup truck.

This rendering has been made by popular artist Kleber Silwa. The SUV borrows several styling elements from Santa Cruz. The front fascia of the pickup truck is almost identical to that of the regular Hyundai Creta as it gets the same cascading grille, silver-finished faux skid plate and a pair of split LED headlamps.

On the side, one can see the silver-coloured wing mirrors with integrated side blinkers, blacked-out cladding on wheel arches and below the door, Santa Cruze like machine-cut alloy wheels, and body-coloured door handles. The rendering artist has stretched the rear section of the Hyundai Creta to add a loading bed. At the back, the tailgate has the same design as the Santa Cruz. It gets T-shaped LED taillights, an all-black rear bumper with integrated side steps. A Hyundai badge added in the middle with bold ‘CRETA’ lettering.

Other than that, the Hyundai Creta pickup truck also employs faux roof rails, a shark-fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated stoplight. We really like the concept of the Creta-based pickup truck as its looks amazing. Talking about Hyundai Creta, it is the top-selling compact SUV in our market. In its segment, the rivals against the likes of Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq. The second-gen Hyundai Creta is popular among the buyers for its modern looks, feature-loaded cabin and aggressive price tag. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.

