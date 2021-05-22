Watch Hyundai Venue With HUGE 20-inch Mags

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best selling sub-compact SUVs in the country currently, consistently trading places with the Maruti Vitara Brezza for the top position in the sales charts each month. However, this story is not about the sales performance of the Hyundai Venue, but a very cool modification we came across for the sub-compact SUV on a social media platform. Here's a Hyundai Venue with aftermarket 20-inch wheels, which we think simply looks stunning on this car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kb Tyres (@kbtyres)

This Hyundai Venue can be seen fitted with 20-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with low profile tyres that completely changes the stance of the car. It gives this Venue a nice, squat stance which also makes it look sportier than normal. Even the bright silver color of the wheels contrasts beautifully with the silver color of the body of this Venue. However, these larger wheels will inevitably have an effect on the ride and handling balance of the car.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta, Venue Help Carmaker Cross 1 Million SUV Sales Milestone

In fact, the ride quality will be considerably harsher than with stock wheels and the handling may also be slightly altered. It is also worth noting that larger alloy wheels with low profile tyres are much more prone to damage under hard impact at higher speeds over deep potholes. Given the condition of Indian roads, this is something worth keeping in mind when you encounter deep potholes. Apart from the wheels, there are no other modifications to this Venue. However, it must be said that the wheels alone considerably change the look of the car.

Hyundai offers the Venue with three engine options - a 83hp/114Nm 1.2L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine; a 120hp/172Nm 1.0L three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 100hp/240Nm 1.5L, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. There are three gearbox options which include a 5-speed/6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Apart from being offered with a wide range of powertrain options, in typical Hyundai fashion, the Venue is loaded to the gills with features.

Prices for the Hyundai Venue range between INR 6.86 lakh and INR 11.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has already sold nearly 2 lakh units of the model in the domestic market. Launched in 2019, the Venue is the most affordable SUV in Hyundai's lineup and its affordability explains such high sales number in such a short period of time.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such tastefully modified cars and other four-wheeler news.