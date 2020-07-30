New Hyundai Creta Garners 55,000 Bookings Since Launch, 20,000 Units Delivered

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India's largest car exporter and second-largest car manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki, has announced that the all-new Creta mid-SUV has garnered more than 55,000 bookings since its launch. Unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo by Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and launched in March, the SUV has been a constant favourite among buyers.

Despite the lockdown and low sales, the Hyundai Creta has been making rounds among the best-selling cars of India and was even the best selling car of India for a month. Launched at INR 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Creta has been delivered to more than 20,000 customers till now.

Not just the new model, but the previous-gen Hyundai Creta was also immensely successful with over 5.5 lakh units sold in the country. Hyundai announced the new model as a replacement for the older-gen SUV and right from the design to cabin, features and engine options, everything has been reworked.

The Hyundai Creta is powered by the BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. Hyundai has also added a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The SUV comes with a host of safety, driving and comfort features like three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains. There's a sunroof, wireless charger, a large infotainment system in terms of other key features.

Hyundai has also revealed that the contribution of the diesel variant is 60% in the total bookings, indicating a strong demand for the oil-burner in large SUVs. Hyundai recently launched the new 'Click to Buy' platform, India's first end-to-end platform for buying cars online and the new Creta is the most researched model on the company's online platform with over 30% customers enquiries.

Hyundai Creta competes against the popular Kia Seltos mid-SUV in the segment which was launched last year as the brand's first-ever offering in India.