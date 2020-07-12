Hyundai Creta Turbo-petrol 0-100 kmph Timings, Is It The Fastest Creta?

Hyundai Creta in its new-gen avatar is offered with a total of 3 engine options along with 4 transmission choices. The most powerful of the lot, however, is the 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine. The fastest gearbox, on the other hand, is the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic that it comes with. Therefore, this engine-gearbox combination appears as the quickest one to reach triple-digit speeds, on paper at least. Also, it comes with 3 driving modes – Eco, Comfort, and Sport. These modes alter the throttle response and the capability of the gearbox to hold the revs.

Therefore, we gutsy souls decided to put the Creta with this engine-gearbox set up to the test to find out how quick it is to reach the 100 kmph mark on the speedometer. Although, we tested the 0-100 kmph in all of the three modes that it comes with. Talking of the engine specifications first, the turbocharged motor is capable of putting out a peak power output of 140 PS at 6,000 rpm and max torque of 242 Nm at 1,500 rpm. To ensure that the test conditions were almost identical to a real-world scenario, we had 2 occupants in the car along with some camera equipment. Also, the air-conditioning was switched on for the complete duration of the test.

Coming back to timing chart, Eco mode was put to test first, and it took 11.80 seconds to reach the 100 kmph mark. Next, the car was put into Comfort mode and the timing improved by a minuscule margin. In the Comfort mode, Creta reached the 100 kmph in just 11.72 seconds. Lastly, the Sport mode was put to test. As the name says, it was fastest of the three modes with a 0-100 kmph timing of 11.35 seconds.

With the turbo-petrol motor, Hyundai offers the Creta with a 7-speed DCT only. Unlike its mechanical twin – Kia Seltos, it misses out on a manual transmission. However, Hyundai offers the Turbo variant with steering-mounted paddle shifters to take over the controls manually. Also, the Turbo variant comes with certain tweaks on the outside as well as insides as well. It gets glossy-black radiator grille, grey alloy wheels, and an all-black interior with red-inserts at places.

