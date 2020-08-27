All-new Honda Hornet 2.0 launched, gets segment-first USD front forks

Honda has finally ended the suspense about its new motorcycle whose teasers have been doing the rounds of the Internet lately. The Japanese company’s latest bike to enter the Indian market is the all-new Honda Hornet 2.0. With the launch of the Hornet 2.0, Honda has entered the 180-200cc segment in India.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 has been designed to give a tough competition to its rivals. It is the first motorcycle in the sub 200cc segment to feature USD front forks, which are combined with a rear monoshock to deliver superb stability. Also, the wider tyres (110mm front and 140mm rear) enhance the overall handling characteristics of the motorcycle.

Honda has also done a phenomenal job with the styling of the new Hornet 2.0. Features such as full-LED lighting, sporty split seats, muscular fuel tank, split pillion grab rails, compact exhaust make the Hornet 2.0 stand out from the other motorcycles in the segment. Honda has also included a fully-digital instrument cluster which has 5 levels of brightness adjustment and shows a plethora of information including battery voltage and gear position indicator.

Some of the other key features of the Honda Hornet 2.0 are:

Engine stop switch

Hazard switch

Key on tank

Aerodynamic design

X-shaped LED taillamp

Dual petal discs with single-channel ABS

Powering the new Honda Hornet 2.0 is a 184cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the BS6 emission standards and comes with the company’s HET and PGM-Fi technologies. Honda claims that this air-cooled mill produces the class-leading mid-range torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power output of this motor is 12.7 kW or 12.26 PS at 8,500 rpm. The Honda Hornet 2.0 can cover 200m distance from standstill in just 11.25 seconds.

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 has been priced at INR 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It is available in 4 colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.