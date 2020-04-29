The new Honda MSX 125 for MY2020 has been revealed. The quirky-looking 125 cc motorcycle will be launched in Vietnam next month.

The Honda MSX 125 was introduced in Vietnam in 2014. Over the years, the fun little bike has created its own fan following in the country. The good news for those fans is that Honda will launch the 2020 MSX 125 in Vietnam on 10 May 2020.

For MY2020, Honda hasn’t done a whole lot of changes in the MSX 125. The Japanese company has discontinued the colour options (Blue, Green, Black/Red, and Black/Orange) of the previous model and introduced new attractive dual-tone colours for the new model. These include Red/Blue, White/Red, and Yellow/Black. Apart from these new colours, the rest of the two-wheeler remains unchanged.

Honda MSX 125 Key Features

Dual-LED headlight

Fully-digital instrument cluster

USD front forks and rear monoshock

Disc brakes at both the ends

Single-piece seat

Sporty alloy wheels

LED taillight

Stylish key fob

Honda MSX 125 Specs

Powering the MSX 125 is a 125 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. It is an air-cooled unit which comes with electronic fuel injection. It is tuned to churn out a maximum power of 9.3 HP at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 5,500 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 4-speed gearbox.

Honda MSX 125 Price

In Vietnam, the Honda MSX 125 has always been imported from Thailand and that's not changing with the latest update. The 2020 Honda MSX 125 will carry a sticker price of VND 49.99 million, which converts to INR 1.61 lakh. Honda is offering a 3-year or 30,000 km warrant and 6 free periodic inspections with the new MSX 125.