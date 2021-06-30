2021 Suzuki Hayabusa 2nd Batch Bookings in India to Open Tomorrow

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it will start accepting bookings for the second batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa tomorrow. Only a limited number of units will be made available for the online reservation.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India earlier this year in April. The updated model of the legendary motorcycle retails at INR 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The first batch of the new Hayabusa was sold out within two days of its official launch. And since then, enthusiasts and interested buyers have been waiting for the second batch.

Well, Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed that it will commence bookings for the second batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa from tomorrow. It’s unclear as of now whether the bikes of this lot has arrived in the country or not. Based on the previous reports, they were expected to reach the Indian shores in July or August.

Just like with the first batch of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa, the second batch contains a limited number of units. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the entire lot getting sold out quickly. That’s how humongous fan following the ‘Busa has here in India.

Powering the new Suzuki Hayabusa is a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine. It complies with the stricter Euro5 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki has revised the intake and exhaust systems in the new Hayabusa and also added a new ride-by-wire system for improved throttle response.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a bunch of advanced electronics that fall under SIRS (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System). It consists of multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system. The motorcycle also has a 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS. Other electronic features include Motion Track Brake System, Slope Dependent Control System (which prevents rear wheel lift when braking), and a Hill Hold Control System.