INR 11.37 lakh new Honda CBR600RR launched in Japan

Honda released the teaser video of the new CBR600RR earlier this month creating sparks of excitement among the enthusiasts. CBR lovers also became impatient because the Japanese company announced the launch date of the new 600cc motorcycle as well. After all that waiting, the new Honda CBR600RR has finally been launched in its home country and it costs JPY 16,06,000 which converts to INR 11,37,298.

Powering the new Honda CBR600RR is a 599cc, inline 4-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled motor comes with a DOHC setup and is capable of producing 119.3 bhp of maximum power at 14,000 rpm. The peak torque of 64 Nm kicks in at 11,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. While a standard quickshifter is absent, Honda has kept it as optional.

The new CBR600RR can attain speeds of over 225 kmph and have a redline at 15,000 rpm. To provide the braking power needed to bring such a powerful motorcycle to a halt, Honda has incorporated twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. As for the suspension, there is a pair of USD front forks and at the rear a monoshock.

The new Honda CBR600RR features a decent number of electronic rider aids. Along with an IMU, there is ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Multiple power modes, engine braking control, wheelie control, and emergency stop signal have also been added.

When it comes to the aesthetics, the new Honda CBR600RR draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, which is scheduled to be launched in India very soon. With a sharp-looking fairing and an aggressive front end, the new CBR600RR is an instant head-turner. However, the feature that is going to make enthusiasts go weak in the knees is the underseat exhaust.

Along with full-LED lighting, the new Honda CBR600RR also comes equipped with a fully-digital and fully-coloured instrument cluster which shows a plethora of information such as tachometer, speedometer, lap timer, riding modes, gear position indicator, and more.

It is being said that the new Honda CBR600RR will be a Japan-only model. Well, that would be a bummer. Since the litre-class Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP are already slated to be launched in India, it would have been great if the Japanese company could have brought the new CBR600RR in our country as well. Currently, it is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R that is kind of leading the middleweight sportbike segment.

