Only a few days ago, Honda opened its Indian order books for the new 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP motorcycles. The Japanese company also revealed that the deliveries of both the performance bikes will commence by the end of this month. This was a clear indication that the launch of the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is just around the corner. Now, before that happens, the prices of the upcoming litre-class sportbikes have been leaked.

As per the latest reports, the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade will cost INR 30 lakh* whereas the higher-spec Fireblade SP will attract a premium sticker price of INR 34 lakh*. Both the 2020 models will be brought to India via the CBU route and sold via the company’s Big Wing dealerships in the country. These are indeed some hefty figures but Honda has ensured that the overall packages are worth every penny.

The 999cc, inline, 4-cylinder engine of the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP has been tuned to produce a whopping 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 12,500 rpm. This is the most powerful engine Honda has ever made and it is heavily inspired by the motor of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike and the street-legal Honda RC213V-S. Akrapovic exhaust system comes as standard on both the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade models.

To help tame all that horsepower, Honda has incorporated advanced electronics. Both the Fireblades come equipped with a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch, three-level Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD), three default riding modes, Engine Brake Control, Wheelie Control, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

While both the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP share the same engine, they have their differences in the hardware. The standard model has 43mm Showa Big Piston Forks at the front and Pro-Link rear suspension that features a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Light shock and dual 330mm front discs with Nissin four-piston callipers. On the other hand, the higher-spec SP variant gets 43mm Ohlins NPX forks up front and an Ohlins TTX36 at the rear and Brembo Stylema four-piston radial-mount brake callipers for the front brakes with the same size rotors.

The new 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP motorcycles will compete in the litre-class segment which already contains options such as the BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4, and more.