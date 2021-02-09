New Honda Activa 6G Offers Announced - Cashback, Finance & More

Honda has announced a bunch of new offers for the Activa 6G. They include cashback, finance schemes, low ROI, and low down payment. All these offers should prove beneficial to the customers and attract more buyers. They are not applicable on the Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition.

Honda Activa 6G Offers

Honda is providing a 5% cashback of up to INR 5000 on the purchase of a brand-new Activa 6G. It is to be noted that this offer is only valid on credit/debit card EMIs. The Honda Activa 6G is also available with up to 100% finance and low ROI of 6.5%. Buyers can also benefit from the low down payment (INR 2499) scheme.

All the aforementioned offers are subject to terms and conditions. They seem to be valid only for a limited period. For more information on the same, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda dealership.

Honda Activa 6G Price

The Honda Activa 6G is available in two variants - STD and DLX. The former costs INR 66,799* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 68,544*. Honda has also launched the 20th-anniversary edition of the scooter. It comes equipped with a bunch of new aesthetic features that enhance the overall visual appeal. The two-wheeler is available at a premium over the regular model. Its STD variant has been priced at INR 68,299* and the DLX trim retails at INR 70,044*.

Honda Activa 6G Model Price* STD INR 66,799 DLX INR 68,544 20th Anniversary Edition - STD INR 68,299 20th Anniversary Edition - DLX INR 70,044

Honda Activa 6G Specs

Powering the Activa 6G is a 109.51cc air-cooled engine. It comes with Honda’s advanced technologies such as PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). It has been tuned to produce 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

Aspect Specifications Displacement 109.51cc Max Power 7.79PS at 8000rpm Max Torque 8.79Nm at 5250rpm Fuel System PGM-Fi

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi