New Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched, is the 1st BS6 Multistrada in India

Ducati India has today launched the new Multistrada 950 S in the country. It is the first BS6-compliant model in the Italian brand’s Multistrada line-up for the Indian market. Available in two colour options, Ducati Red and GP White, the new Multistrada 950 S has been priced at INR 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, PAN India).

Engine

The new Ducati Multistrada 950 S takes things to the next level thanks to a series of improvements incorporated to make the motorcycle safer and even more enjoyable. Powering it is a 937cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine which complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It has been tuned to deliver 113 hp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm at 7750 rpm. The ride-by-wire system ensures crispier and precise throttle response whereas the slipper clutch with hydraulic control system enhances the overall riding experience. Ducati says that the service interval of the new Multistrada 950 S has been set at a healthy 15,000 km with valve clearance inspection to be carried out at every 30,000 km.

Features

The latest Multistrada 950 S features new side wings, taken from the Multistrada 1260, which make the front end even cleaner and more streamlined. We also have the distinctive and horizontally extended headlight, the 'beak', and an adjustable screen. The rider's seat, passenger seat, rear grab rail, exhaust and swingarm design, and the wheel sizes are inspired from the Multistrada 1260 Enduro.

Electronics

The electronics package with the new Multistrada 950 S includes Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and the iconic semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) and Cruise Control. The Multistrada 950 S can now mount the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and also features a full-LED headlight, 5-inch colour TFT display, a Hands-Free System, Cruise Control and backlit switchgear controls.

Rivals & Availability

The BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S will compete with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F 900 XR. The deliveries of the new motorcycle will commence from the second week of this month.

