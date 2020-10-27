The Ducati Streetfighter V4 was originally scheduled to be introduced in India this year. However, the iconic Italian company had to indefinitely postpone the launch of the naked motorcycle in our market because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Ducati has announced the 2021 model of the Streetfighter V4 for the international markets which meets the Euro5 emission regulations. So, it is only a matter of time before the less polluting motorbike will reach the Indian shores.

As per the earlier reports, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 India launch had been postponed to 2021. An exact date is yet to be announced by the company. However, with the unveiling of the new Euro5 model, we are quite optimistic about the arrival of the Streetfighter V4 in India.

To make the Streetfighter V4 meet the more stringent Euro5 emission regulations, Ducati has incorporated various modifications in the motorcycle’s Desmosedici Stradale exhaust line. The company has also recalibrated the 1100cc engine. The silencer of the Euro5-compliant Streetfighter V4 uses larger catalysts. Also, the dimensions of the exhaust primaries of the rear bank have been optimised to reduce the ignition time of the catalytic converter without compromising on the engine performance.

Speaking of performance, the more eco-friendly Ducati Streetfighter will deliver a maximum power output of 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm will be generated at 9,500 rpm.

Apart from making the Streetfighter V4 comply with the Euro5 emission standards, Ducati has also incorporated new front brake and clutch pumps, both self-bleeding and derived from the ones used for the first time on the Superleggera V4. The company has also introduced a new Dark Stealth colour option for the 2021 model.

It would be interesting to see when and in what variants would Ducati launch the new Streetfighter V4 in India. As of now, the next motorcycle that the company is planning to introduce in our country is the Multistrada 950 S.

