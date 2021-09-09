New Ducati SuperSport 950 Launched - 110 BHP, Priced from 13.49 Lakh

The new Ducati SuperSport 950 has been launched in India. The 937cc twin-cylinder sportbike will be available in two variants - standard and S - with a starting price of INR 13.49 lakh.

The base model of the new Ducati SuperSport 950 will come with a Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims. On the other hand, the S variant of the new motorcycle will be available in either ‘Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ or ‘Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ colour options.

For the entry-level model, you will need to spend INR 13.49 lakh. The Ducati Red colour of the S trim costs INR 15.49 lakh. And the Arctic White Silk paint scheme of the S variant retails at INR 15.69 lakh and thus is the most expensive Ducati SuperSport 950 available at the moment.

Speaking at the launch of the new Ducati SuperSport 950, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, "The all-new SuperSport 950 is here to bring the racing DNA of the Panigale series packed into a much more accessible package, with a promise of a true every day Superbike. With the SuperSport 950, we wanted to introduce a sports bike that isn't as committed as the Panigale and could be the everyday sports machine for many riders in India. It aims to offer a similar racing dynamic as its elder siblings to a more evolved rider and also appeal to riders who are beginning their sportbike journey. This new SuperSport 950 is the only sport-road bike in the market designed to deliver exciting yet accessible sporty rides on racetracks and the road. I am confident that this package will appeal to a lot of riders in India!”

Ducati India is offering a 24-month, unlimited mileage warranty with the new SuperSport 950 models. The maintenance intervals for the twin-cylinder sportbike have been set at 15,000 km/2 years.

All prices are ex-showroom