New details about Jeep Compass diesel-automatic emerge ahead of impending launch - Report

08/01/2020 - 18:51 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
A recent report had said that the Jeep Compass diesel-automatic that will be launched in India this month will be available in the Limited Plus grade. According to a new report, it will be sold in the Longitude grade as well. This will make it more widely accessible.

Jeep Compass 9 Speed Automatic Transmission
The Jeep Compass Longitude diesel-automatic will be equipped with more and better features than the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel-manual. 

The report says that the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel-automatic will be equipped with more and better features than the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel-manual. It will be differentiated with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and rear parking camera.

FCA will introduce the diesel-automatic combination in the Limited and Limited Plus grades of the Jeep Compass along with the BS-VI 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine (173 PS/350 Nm) linked to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company may not offer an AWD system to keep that whole combination unique to the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, which it sells as a separate product.

Jeep Compass Indian spec
FCA will introduce the diesel-automatic combination in the Limited and Limited Plus grades of the Jeep Compass.

The Jeep Compass is available in the most number of configurations in its segment. With different combinations of engines, transmissions, drivetrain layouts and optional feature/pack, customers get to choose from 20 different configurations. The prices will be revised because of the BS-VI upgrade soon.

BS-IV Jeep Compass - Prices*

Configuration

Price

Sport 1.4L petrol-MT FWD

INR 15,60,000

Sport 2.0L diesel-MT FWD

INR 16,61,000

Sport Plus 1.4L petrol-MT FWD

INR 15,99,000

Sport Plus 2.0L diesel-MT FWD

INR 16,99,000

Longitude 2.0L diesel-MT FWD

INR 18,03,000

Longitude (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD

INR 19,00,000

Longitude (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD with HID headlamps

INR 19,19,000

Longitude (O) 2.0L diesel-MT FWD

INR 18,88,000

Limited 1.4L petrol-AT FWD

INR 19,96,000

Limited 2.0L diesel-MT FWD

INR 19,73,000

Limited 2.0L diesel-MT AWD

INR 21,51,000

Limited (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD

INR 20,55,000

Limited (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD Black Pack

INR 20,70,000

Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT FWD

INR 20,22,000

Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT FWD Black Pack

INR 20,36,300

Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT AWD

INR 21,99,000

Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT AWD Black Back

INR 22,14,000

Limited Plus 1.4L petrol-AT FWD

INR 21,67,000

Limited Plus 2.0L diesel-MT FWD

INR 21,33,000

Limited Plus 2.0L diesel-MT AWD

INR 23,11,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: autocarindia.com]

