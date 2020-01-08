New details about Jeep Compass diesel-automatic emerge ahead of impending launch - Report

A recent report had said that the Jeep Compass diesel-automatic that will be launched in India this month will be available in the Limited Plus grade. According to a new report, it will be sold in the Longitude grade as well. This will make it more widely accessible.

The report says that the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel-automatic will be equipped with more and better features than the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel-manual. It will be differentiated with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and rear parking camera.

FCA will introduce the diesel-automatic combination in the Limited and Limited Plus grades of the Jeep Compass along with the BS-VI 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine (173 PS/350 Nm) linked to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company may not offer an AWD system to keep that whole combination unique to the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, which it sells as a separate product.

The Jeep Compass is available in the most number of configurations in its segment. With different combinations of engines, transmissions, drivetrain layouts and optional feature/pack, customers get to choose from 20 different configurations. The prices will be revised because of the BS-VI upgrade soon.

BS-IV Jeep Compass - Prices*

Configuration Price Sport 1.4L petrol-MT FWD INR 15,60,000 Sport 2.0L diesel-MT FWD INR 16,61,000 Sport Plus 1.4L petrol-MT FWD INR 15,99,000 Sport Plus 2.0L diesel-MT FWD INR 16,99,000 Longitude 2.0L diesel-MT FWD INR 18,03,000 Longitude (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD INR 19,00,000 Longitude (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD with HID headlamps INR 19,19,000 Longitude (O) 2.0L diesel-MT FWD INR 18,88,000 Limited 1.4L petrol-AT FWD INR 19,96,000 Limited 2.0L diesel-MT FWD INR 19,73,000 Limited 2.0L diesel-MT AWD INR 21,51,000 Limited (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD INR 20,55,000 Limited (O) 1.4L petrol-AT FWD Black Pack INR 20,70,000 Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT FWD INR 20,22,000 Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT FWD Black Pack INR 20,36,300 Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT AWD INR 21,99,000 Limited (O) 2.0L diesel-MT AWD Black Back INR 22,14,000 Limited Plus 1.4L petrol-AT FWD INR 21,67,000 Limited Plus 2.0L diesel-MT FWD INR 21,33,000 Limited Plus 2.0L diesel-MT AWD INR 23,11,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: autocarindia.com]