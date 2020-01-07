Jeep Compass diesel-automatic to be launched this month, priced at ~ INR 25 lakh

Launched in July 2017, the Jeep Compass received a diesel-AT combo with the off-road-oriented Trailhawk variant only in June 2019. Because of the Trailhawk variant's steep price of INR 26.80 lakh*, it's out of the reach for many customers.

To cater to the customers who want to specify their Jeep Compass with a diesel engine and an automatic transmission but are reluctant to go for its Trailhawk variant, FCA will start offering the same in the standard variant from this month.

FCA will introduce the standard Jeep Compass with the 2.0L diesel engine linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission in the Limited Plus trim. The new configuration will be priced around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and some dealerships have started unofficially accepting pre-bookings for the same. It will around INR 1.5-2.0 lakh cheaper than the Trailhawk variant.

The Jeep Compass Limited Plus diesel-automatic's 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel, like in the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, will be BS-VI compliant. The BS-VI version develops 173PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. FCA may not offer a 4x4 system in the new configuration to not make it too sweet of a deal and undermine the Trailhawk variant too much.

The presence of the diesel-AT combination in the Compass Limited Plus means that the customers requiring it won't have to sacrifice powered front seats with memory function, automatic headlamps, and automatic wipers. Moreover, the new configuration may be equipped with some Trailhawk-exclusive features such as cruise control and start/stop. Apart from this, expect its features list to include an 8.4-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a multi-info display, keyless entry with push-button start and much more.

Also Read: BS-VI Jeep Compass petrol with more powerful engine spied

FCA is also readying a mid-cycle update for the Jeep Compass. The facelifted Jeep Compass is unlikely to go on sale in India until the end of the year, though.

[Image Source: zigwheels]