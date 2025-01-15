Euro NCAP Highlights the Safest Cars of 2024

Euro NCAP has unveiled its "Best in Class" cars of 2024, highlighting the safest models tested throughout the year. Dominating the list were entries from China, Germany, and Japan, with the prestigious title of the overall safest car going to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a standout performer in safety standards.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Leads the Pack

The E-Class achieved the highest overall score in Euro NCAP’s rigorous assessments, excelling across four key safety categories: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist Technologies.

Category Leaders Across Classes

Large Family Cars: The Škoda Superb and Volkswagen Passat shared the top spot, delivering exceptional safety results with their shared platform.

Small SUVs: The ZEEKR X, a Chinese offering, outshined competitors to win both the Best in Class Small SUV and the safest Pure Electric car of 2024.

Large SUVs: The Mazda CX-80 narrowly edged out the Audi Q6 e-tron to claim the Best in Class title in this segment.

Emerging Trends in Safety Testing

Small SUVs continued to dominate, with 20 out of 44 vehicles tested belonging to this class, reflecting their growing popularity. Meanwhile, the first electric pick-up truck tested by Euro NCAP, the Maxus eTERRON 9, showcased strong safety credentials.

Key Insights for 2024

Notably, there were no winners in the Small Family Car category due to some models failing to meet eligibility criteria. Euro NCAP emphasized that its evaluation considers safety equipment offered as standard when determining the Best in Class awards.

Looking Ahead

Euro NCAP announced plans to refine its assessment framework starting in 2026 while maintaining the trusted five-star rating system. For now, these Best in Class winners set a high benchmark for automotive safety in 2024.